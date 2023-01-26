7 ways to celebrate St Brigid's Day in Dublin this year

There's no shortage of ways to thank the main lady herself for nabbing us the extra day off.

This year, the January blues have decreased significantly and that can be attested to one simple factor - the knowledge of a brand new bank holiday waiting for us once January hits. We owe all that to Brigid and her cloak-casting ways, so it makes sense that there are a number of celebrations in her name happening all over the country.

If you're spending the new BH in Dublin and are looking to sing a song to Brigid while you're at it, you're in luck. Following the immense success of their inaugural celebration last year, Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women returns next month with a jam packed lineup of workshops, markets, performances, guided tours and so much more. Festivities take place from Wednesday 1st - Monday 6th of Feb, and we've rounded up 7 of the events on the roster we don't want to miss.

Brat Bhríde at the National Botanic Gardens, 1st - 6th Feb

You'd be hard pressed to find a more beautiful place to spend a bank holiday, and celebrate the beginning of Spring. From February 1st - 6th the National Botanic Gardens will be creating a Brat Bhríde - a land based temporary art installation with primary school students from Glasnevin. Visitors will be able to view this temporary installation inspired by the different forms of Brigit/Brigid/Bríd for the duration of the festival.

National Botanic Gardens, image via Shutterstock

Leave the Door Open at Hugh Lane Gallery, Friday 3rd Feb

Advertisement

Leave the Door Open is an evening of new performances and music for St. Brigid’s Day at Hugh Lane Gallery, taking inspiration from the wild plays of the Biddy Boys who historically would go from house to house in masks and put on plays and dance with brooms on St Brigid's Eve. A joyful welcoming of Spring guaranteed.

Imbolc Fair at Meeting House Square, Sunday 5th Feb

Tarot reading, body painting, create-your-own-poetry and plenty more vibe-y activities will take over Meeting House Square on the Sunday of the bank holiday - no better way to celebrate your inner goddess and step into Spring. More info on the fair is available HERE.

Create Your Own Vulva at This Must Be The Place

Let's be honest, Brigid would have loved a workshop like this.

Create your own felted vulva in a two-hour workshop with artist Tamara Fiabane, with a steady flow of tea, biscuits and plenty of craic to accompany. Absolutely no experience is needed - the instructor will walk you through the creation step by step and you'll come away with your own unique piece to keep forever. More info available HERE.

Advertisement

Create Your Own Boob Pots at The Grá Bar, Friday 3rd Feb

If you're more of a boob person, don't worry - there's a workshop for those too. Create your own boobs out of clay with no experience necessary in this hand-building clay art event with music and craic - after two hours you'll come away with two clay pieces and a warm feeling in your tummy. Find out more about this event HERE.

Amazing Women in Irish History at the Abbey Theatre, Thursday 2nd - Friday 4th Feb

Meet at Dublin's historic Abbey Theatre for a guided tour during which you'll discover some of the most iconic women in Irish history and the roles they played in shaping Irish politics, art, and culture. From Rosie Hackett to Countess Markievicz, hear about the women who changed the landscape of Ireland for the better. More info available HERE.

SPINSTER - Brigid's Bash at the Grand Social, Saturday 4th Feb

Celebrate Brigid and the bank holiday with a good ole fashioned hooley at the Grand Social, with RAGIN SPICE and DJ GRETA pumping out all the tunes you love. SPINSTER is a LGBTQIA+ space that welcomes all, and an almighty bash is guaranteed. More details below.

Advertisement

A full lineup of events happening as part of Brigit: Dublin City Celebrating Women is available HERE.

Lá Fhéile Bríde!

Header image via dublin.ie

READ NEXT: Krispy Kreme to release a-dough-rable new range just in time for Valentine's Day