Krispy Kreme to release a-dough-rable new range just in time for Valentine's Day

By Kat O'Connor

January 26, 2023 at 12:44pm

Valentine's Day is almost here.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and Krispy Kreme has released a limited range in time for the holiday.

The new range of a-dough-rable love-themed doughnuts is available in time for Valentine’s Day.  

The range features three brand new heart-shaped designs filled with fan favourite salted caramel, raspberry chocolate, and strawberry kreme.

It also features the iconic Original Glazed, with a delicious red berry icing and Valentine’s sprinkles. 

As well as boasting an iconic loveable heart shape, the three-filled doughnuts include chocolate, toffee or strawberry decorations.

The range is also available in Choc-full-of Love 4-packs for €12.00.

You can also buy a box of a dozen doughnuts for €25.95.

You can find them available exclusively in Tesco, Circle K, Applegreen, and Plaza Group locations. 

The limited edition range from January 30th to February 14th, always made fresh daily. 

Krispy Kreme’s limited edition Valentine’s collection includes:

RASPBERRY CHOC ESCAPE (€3.50) –A raspberry chocolate-filled doughnut, hand-dipped in a chocolate-flavoured icing, drizzled with red fruit icing, and finished with a marbled chocolate triangle.

SALTED CARAMEL TEMPTATION (€3.50) - Filled with salted caramel filling, dipped in white flavoured coating, topped with kibbled Toffee nibs and finished with a caramel drizzle 

STRAWBERRY KREME DELIGHT (€3.50) – A white chocolate coated doughnut, filled with strawberry and kreme and decorated with strawberry pieces

SPRINKLED WITH LOVE  - A Valentine’s Day update on our iconic Original Glazed, dipped in red mixed berry icing and sprinkled with Valentines sprinkles (Exclusively available in Choc-full-of Love 4-packs and dozens)

This article originally appeared on HER 

Header image via Instagram/krispykremeirl

