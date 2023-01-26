A new café has just opened in Dublin dedicated to the G.O.A.T of all pastries

If croissants are going to be one of Dublin's newest food trends for 2023, I'm all here for it.

Aungier Street has welcomed a brand new café, one that specialises in one very niche food item: the croissant. As a firm croissant lover, this is a dream come true, especially during the universally most hated month of the year.

Le Croissant Café used to be home to popular doughnut chain Aungier Danger, so we're glad to see the new café is carrying on the sweet treat mantle.

While it's pretty obvious what you should expect from Le Croissant Café, they don't just do your bog standard croissants. They have a range of flavours, including savoury numbers such as ham and cheese, or their avolicious (avocado, streaky bacon, and cheddar) as well as a large selection of sweet croissant variations.

From their socials we spy a Kinder Bueno croissant, an Oreo croissant, and one that looks to be covered in M&Ms (pause while I wipe the drool off my keyboard).

If you fancy something less sweet, it seems that the café also does a range of toasties absolutely oozing with cheese, making this an ideal breakfast or lunch-time spot for those in the city centre.

Le Croissant Café officially launched on Wednesday 25th January, and we have a feeling they're going to be a winner for all D2 commuters (myself included).

They open Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 5pm, and over the weekend from 9am to 5pm.

Header images via Instagram/lecroissantcafe.ie

