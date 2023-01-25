Michelin Guide reveal the Irish additions to their 2023 list

Ahead of the official Guide launching in March.

It's always exciting to see the newest restaurants that have made it onto the Michelin Guide, and they have just dropped the list of the five new Irish additions, which includes two in Belfast, one in Derry, one in Tipperary, and one in Cork.

So without further ado, here are the five restaurants that have been added to the 2023 Michelin Guide.

Terre

Location: Castlemartyr Resort, Cork

Making it onto the 2023 Michelin Guide is already an honour, but to make it when you've only been open for five months is no mean feat. Terre launched within the Castlemartyr Resort September 2022, and has made it onto the Guide because of its "striking and sophisticated" dishes and "international flavours" that tie in with Head Chef Vincent Crepél's own travels.

The food carries a hefty price tag but an evening at Terre is "an experience to remember" which has earned it its place on the Michelin Guide. You can make a reservation HERE.

Bishop's Buttery

Location: Cashel, Tipperary

Based within luxury resort Cashel Palace, Bishop's Buttery is the second restaurant in the Republic of Ireland to earn a spot on the Michelin Guide 2023. The focus here is Tipperary produce specifically, and "the detailed dishes" which are "boldly flavoured and as elegantly dressed as the room" are what sets this restaurant apart from other spots.

In particular the Michelin Guide recommends dessert from Bishop's Buttery, saying their apple and caramel is a must-try.

You can email or phone Cashel Palace in order to make a booking with their restaurant.

Blank

Location: Belfast, Antrim

Blank is one of the three Northern Irish restaurants to make it onto the Michelin Guide 2023. In their reasoning behind its inclusion, the Guide says, "the kitchen prepares dishes using whatever seasonal Irish produce their suppliers deliver that day" no matter what it is. This gives the restaurant an edge and is what makes its name so fitting; the menu begins afresh every day.

You can make a reservation with Blank HERE. Given the menu is made up there and then on the day, you will need to let the restaurant know if you have any food allergies well in advance so they can accomodate you.

Fontana

Advertisement

Location: Holywood, Down

Fontana is the second Belfast restaurant to make it onto the Michelin Guide for 2023, who cite the "appealing flexibility" of their menus as well as the "crisp, modern and effective" nature of their cooking as to why they've earned their place here. Fontana offers a very reasonably priced menu, with set menus starting at £25.

You can book your table HERE.

Artis

Location: Derry

And last, but not least, is Artis, which has Chef Phelim O'Hagan at the helm. They've been open for just 14 months, and have made it onto the annual Michelin Guide due to their "clean, contemporary and technically accomplished" dishes and their "warm service".

Like many other restaurants that make it onto this list, Artis plays to its location's strengths, focusing on local produce from local suppliers.

Artis are taking reservations HERE.

Dublin's Michelin Guide Restaurants

While no Dublin restaurants have been included in the 2023 Michelin Guide yet, there are currently 43 restaurants on the list, which you read see below:

Pichet (Bib Gourmand)

Uno Mas (Bib Gourmand)

Big Fan

Glas

Variety Jones (1 Star)

Glovers Alley (1 Star)

Spitalfields (Bib Gourmand)

Advertisement

Library Street

One Pico

Peploe's

Pig's Ear

Mr Fox

Mister S

Delahunt

Camden Kitchen

Etto

Pickle

Patrick Guilbard (2 Stars)

Pearl Brasserie

Chapter One (2 Stars)

Grano

Dax

Bastible (1 Star)

Richmond (Bib Gourmand)

Clanbrassil House

Locks

Forest Avenue

Advertisement

Osteria Lucio

Host

The Old Spot

Mae

Mulberry Garden

Orwell Road

Liath (2 Stars)

Ananda

3 Leaves

China Sichuan

Volpe Nera (Bib Gourmand)

Woodruff

Rasam

Mamó

Jaipur

Bon Appetit

Huge congrats to all the new restaurant additions. The Guide officially launches on March 27th, when we'll see whether any restaurants have been awarded Michelin stars. We're excited to see if 2023 will be the year that an Irish restaurant achieves the coveted 3 stars.

Header images via Instagram/fontanaholywood

READ ON: Man completes epic quest to visit Dublin's 238 city centre pubs in record time