Man completes epic quest to visit Dublin's 238 city centre pubs in record time

John Geraghty, founder of website Publin, embarked on an epic journey yesterday, Tuesday 24th January, whereby he planned to visit every pub in the Dublin City Centre.

Sound easy? Well, there are 238 of them, so it wasn't the walk in the park (or crawl to the pub) you'd imagine. Nevertheless, Geraghty was determined, fully aware of the strides (34 kilometres) it would take to achieve his goal.

Geragthy took to the Publin Twitter page to share his pending journey with his nearly 17,000 followers on Twitter and 4,000 on Instagram.

By close of business yesterday he had visited over 200 pubs, and Geraghty finished the day off with a pint in The Flowing Tide on Middle Abbey Street, thereby completing his quest to visit every city centre pub in Dublin.

He had taken his followers along with him for the day, and finished with this message:

"I did it! 8 hours 30 minutes, 34 kilometres and 238 pubs touched. Holy Moly. I'm going to a pub now for a sit and a pint. Great and gruelling day."

Look, I think we can all agree that Geraghty deserves a huge bualadh bos for his efforts; I'd dare say no one has ever enjoyed a pint at the end of the day as much as he did at The Flowing Tide.

He left us with this uplifting message.

"Remember, you too can follow your dreams of walking around, touching buildings and then having a pint at the end."

So there you have it. Go forth with your own oddly specific dream.

Header images via Instagram/publin.ie

