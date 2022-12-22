7 wholesome activities for those in-between days after Christmas

Perfect for when you're ready to emerge from your Christmas hole.

Those days between Christmas and New Years tend to all blend into one. It's easy to let yourself fall into a pattern of movie, turkey sandwich, new movie, Celebrations box, another movie, and suddenly it's 11pm and you haven't left the sofa. And hey, we wouldn't judge you for that, we've all been there. But if you're looking to use those precious days off to do something a little bit more exciting, then we have some fun activities to get you through those days in between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Stretch the legs

While it's easy to just sit inside and watch everything you've recorded on the telly, getting out to stretch the legs following days of eating and drinking can feel great. As seen through our walking series on our socials, Dublin is full of spots for a walk, whether you want a leisurely stroll, or a full-on hike.

Ice-skating

Locations: Dundrum & Blanchardstown

Name a more wholesome winter activity than ice-skating. I'll wait. You can book in for some time on the ice right up until the 29th January at Dundrum on Ice; tickets are available HERE. If you're on the North side of the city, then Blanchardstown are hosting ice-skating until New Year's Eve. You can book in HERE.

Wonderlights

Location: Malahide Castle & Gardens

Wonderlights ‘The Night Sky’ route begins with a magical sensory light show in the sprawling woodlands with breathtaking visuals capturing The Irish Countryside. This immersive journey will take its passengers through Arctic Forests, the Northern Lights, Meteor Showers, and a Galaxy of stars.

You can book tickets HERE.

Newbarn Farm

Location: Ashbourne

If you're willing to drive a little bit, Newbarn Farm in Ashbourne is a gorgeous little spot for a day trip. They have loads of animals to see, including geese, pigs, goats, a Shetland pony, and more. Make sure to stop into The Donkey Shed afterwards for some good grub (you get free access to the farm if you bring your restaurant receipt).

You can check out their opening hours HERE.

Afternoon tea

Multiple Locations

If you're able to get booked in, afternoon tea is the perfect activity post-Christmas. Whether you're treating someone special, or just want to feel fancy as hell, afternoon tea is just one of those experiences that hits different.

You can check out our top spots for afternoon tea HERE.

A cycle around Phoenix Park

If you've ever wanted to go for a cycle around Phoenix Park but never set the time aside for it, why not do it for those weird in-between days that all blend into one between Christmas and New Year's Eve. And if you're not ready to let go of Christmas just yet, then a trip to Dublin's most Christmassy pub The Hole In The Wall will keep those vibes going a little bit longer.

Bottomless Brunch

If you're not quite ready to give up the day-time boozing of Christmas, bottomless brunch is a great shout. While it can feel like an unusual activity at the best of times, I'd argue the in-between days at Christmas are the best time to head for bottomless brunch with some pals.

Check out Dublin's top spots HERE.

