Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A celebrity fundraising soccer game has been announced for November

By James Fenton

April 14, 2020 at 9:49am

Share:

Shelbourne FC have announced an all-star soccer game for this November with proceeds going towards the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

The match was announced this morning and will see a Shelbourne XI come up against a Celebrity All-Stars XI at the club's Tolka Park ground in Drumcondra. Among the massive names confirmed to take part are Republic of Ireland centurions Damien Duff and John O'Shea, as well as Niall Quinn, Keith Andrews and Stephanie Roche.

Boxer Kellie Harrington will also lace up her boots for the cause, as will GAA pundit Joe Brolly and legendary Dublin forward Alan Brogan. Shels fans will be most excited about the return of local boy Wes Hoolahan, who lit up Drumcondra during his spell there as a youngster before moving across to the UK.

Further big names are sure to be announced and with all proceeds going towards the Beaumont Hospital Foundation, the event will help an amazing cause that is working so hard to get us out of this Covid-19 crisis.

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 14 and you can get your ticket via this link.

READ NEXT: Don Conroy is hopping aboard the Tiger King bandwagon with his latest tutorial

Share:

Latest articles

Gardai share adorable photo of family of ducks crossing the road

The Michael Collins movie is on the box tonight

Don Conroy is hopping aboard the Tiger King bandwagon with his latest tutorial

A virtual cat fair is happening online this weekend

You may also love

BrewDog hosting new weekly pub quiz

Drink & Draw has added a Michael D Higgins themed night

Biffy Clyro announce Dublin show as part of upcoming tour

The ultimate Oasis night is coming to Dublin this May

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy