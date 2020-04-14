A celebrity fundraising soccer game has been announced for November

Shelbourne FC have announced an all-star soccer game for this November with proceeds going towards the Beaumont Hospital Foundation.

The match was announced this morning and will see a Shelbourne XI come up against a Celebrity All-Stars XI at the club's Tolka Park ground in Drumcondra. Among the massive names confirmed to take part are Republic of Ireland centurions Damien Duff and John O'Shea, as well as Niall Quinn, Keith Andrews and Stephanie Roche.

Boxer Kellie Harrington will also lace up her boots for the cause, as will GAA pundit Joe Brolly and legendary Dublin forward Alan Brogan. Shels fans will be most excited about the return of local boy Wes Hoolahan, who lit up Drumcondra during his spell there as a youngster before moving across to the UK.

Further big names are sure to be announced and with all proceeds going towards the Beaumont Hospital Foundation, the event will help an amazing cause that is working so hard to get us out of this Covid-19 crisis.

The game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 14 and you can get your ticket via this link.

