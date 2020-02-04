Close

  • A screening of Joker with a live orchestra is coming to the Bord Gais

A screening of Joker with a live orchestra is coming to the Bord Gais

By James Fenton

February 4, 2020 at 10:08am

Put on a happy face, Joker fans because one of the most talked-about movies of recent years is coming back to Dublin complete with a live orchestra.

While Todd Phillips' 2019 take on on the iconic Batman villain will be remembered for the performance of Joaquin Phoenix, it would have been a much lesser movie without the award-winning score by Hildur Guðnadóttir.

The Icelandic composer's dark musical production was the perfect accompaniment to the unraveling of Arthur Fleck and now fans will be able to experience the movie along with a live orchestra performing Guðnadóttir's score at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin.

It will all take place at the venue on Tuesday, May 19 with tickets going on sale this Friday, February 7 at 9am.

The music from Joker has received critical acclaim and has been nominated in the category of Best Original Score at this year's Academy Awards which are due to take place on Sunday.

Hildur's score has already picked up a BAFTA, a Critic's Choice Movie Award and a Golden Globe among other gongs this award season and experiencing it first-hand with Joker playing on the big screen in front of you is sure to be a memorable experience.

You can get your tickets Joker - In Concert at the Bord Gáis here.

