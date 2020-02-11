Close

  • A screening of Rocketman with a live orchestra is coming to the Bord Gais

A screening of Rocketman with a live orchestra is coming to the Bord Gais

By James Fenton

February 11, 2020 at 10:26am

The Bord Gais Energy Theatre has been pulling it out of the bag recently and today it has been confirmed that a screening of Rocketman with a live orchestra is on its way.

Last week, the Bord Gais Energy Theatre announced that Todd Phillips' box office smash Joker will be screened at the venue with its Academy Award-winning score performed live and today it was confirmed that another of 2019's most talked-about movies will be getting the same treatment.

Elton John biopic Rocketman will be screened at the Grand Canal venue on Wednesday, June 3 accompanied by a live orchestra playing all the songs from the movie including (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again which took home the Oscar for Best Original Song on Sunday night.

Rocketman sees Taron Egerton play the role of Elton Johna as the singer rises to international fame throughout the 1970s. The musical, which has some fantasy elements, tackles Elton's struggle with his demons as he develops a dependency on drugs and alcohol.

It was well-received by critics and if you didn't get around to catching it in the cinema, you'll get another opportunity when Rocketman - Live In Concert comes to the Bord Gais. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am and you can get yours here.

 

