An Oxegen Appreciation Night Will Take Place In Dublin This Weekend

Throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, Oxegen was at the forefront of the Irish festival scene.

Every summer, revellers would descend on Punchestown Racecourse for an entire weekend of camping, partying and singing along with some of the biggest names in music.

If you’re one of the thousands who attended, you can bring the wet and muddy memories flooding back this weekend when the Oxegen Appreciation Night takes place at Fibber Magees on Parnell Street.

The venue is inviting people to come along, relive the madness and enjoy six hours of music from those who graced the Oxegen stage throughout its history.

You’ll hear tunes from Snoop Dogg, The Prodigy, James Brown, The Killers, Rage Against The Machine, Muse and a whole lot more. Leave the crates and large bottles of cider at home as you enjoy a whole host of drink deals from pitchers of beer for €14 and bottles of Buckfast for €22.

No need for those pesky tents!

The event gets underway at 9pm on Sunday May 19 and entry is free. More information can be found here or in the post below.