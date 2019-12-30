Aslan announce Olympia Theatre gig

Aslan has announced a gig in Dublin Olympia theatre for Monday, March 16, 2020.
Ticketmaster made the announcement on social media this afternoon.
Tickets for the gig will go on sale this Friday, January 3.
The Dublin-based rock band made up of Christy Dignam, Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness, Alan Downey and Rodney O'Brien, is set to play a string of dates in the new year, continuing on from sold-out shows around the country that closed out 2019.
The band is also set to play Dublin's Vicar Street tonight, which is now completely sold out. Tonight's show will be the last in a series of Aslan gigs in the venue.
It’s here! The final gig of our Vicar Street gigs 2019.... and the final gig of our Goodbye Charlie Moonhead Tour! What a year it has been thanks to all of you guys! Let’s blow the roof off Vicar Street again folks!!! See you soon!!!! 🎶🎶🎶 Doors Open at 7.00pm Support Fallen Lights at 8.15pm ASLAN ON STAGE 9.15pm Sharp
Tickets for Aslan's gig in the Olympia Theatre will be available here on Friday, January 3.