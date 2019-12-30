Close

Aslan announce Olympia Theatre gig

By Brian Dillon

December 30, 2019 at 2:20pm

Aslan has announced a gig in Dublin Olympia theatre for Monday, March 16, 2020.

Ticketmaster made the announcement on social media this afternoon.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale this Friday, January 3.

The Dublin-based rock band made up of Christy Dignam, Joe Jewell, Billy McGuinness, Alan Downey and Rodney O'Brien, is set to play a string of dates in the new year, continuing on from sold-out shows around the country that closed out 2019.

The band is also set to play Dublin's Vicar Street tonight, which is now completely sold out. Tonight's show will be the last in a series of Aslan gigs in the venue.

Tickets for Aslan's gig in the Olympia Theatre will be available here on Friday, January 3.

