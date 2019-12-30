10 best NYE parties happening in Dublin

We're not just ringing in a new year. 2020 sees the start of a new decade. So, when marking the occasion, we want to do it in style. Luckily, we're spoiled for choice with super fun and fabulous NYE parties happening in Dublin.

The Roaring 2020s at The Liquor Rooms

Before being launched into the 2020s, The Liquor Rooms will take us all the way back to the original roaring 20s with an ultra-glam NYE party.

There'll be live music all night and a complimentary cocktail on arrival!

Tickets can be bought here.

The Moulin Rouge at House Dublin

Described as a night of "beauty, allure, charisma and charm", this is et to be an ultra-stylish way to ring in the new year.

There will be drinks on arrival, toasts at midnight, canapés and tunes until the wee hours.

You can grab tickets here.

Mother: New Years Eve ft. Mother DJs & ELM

If you're up for dancing all night to some killer bops, then this may be the NYE party for you.

One of the city's most exciting new bands, ELM, will be taking to the stage along with Mother DJs for an unforgettable night of laughs and unreal bops!

Tickets are available here.

Roaring 20s party at The George

Drag queen Dolly Grip is joined by her Grippettes for one fabulous NYE party in The George.

You can be guaranteed to enjoy some of the best bops to be heard and some fab drag entertainment. Plus, dress up is encouraged!

You can grab tickets here, which will get you queue-skip on the night.

Masquerade Ball at DTwo

Taking place in their secret garden and club, this sultry and seductive event will feature two DJs over two floors and five bars.

Ticket holders will get a complimentary glass of bubbly on arrival before ringing in the new decade in a fabulous fashion.

Tickets can be bought for €10 here. Otherwise, it costs €15 on the night.

90s/00s Throwback at NoLIta

Now, this one looks class.

Before bringing us into the 2020s, NoLIta will be throwing us back to the 1990s and 2000s in this unreal nostalgic event.

There'll be a drink on arrival for ticket holders and guests are encouraged to dress accordingly (think lots of double denim).

Tickets are available here.

New Year New York at 37 Dawson Street

Fancy being transported to the Big Apple this NYE?

The venue will be "transforming the venue into the city that never sleeps with bubbles, nibbles and tonnes of fun."

Tickets include entry and a glass of Prosecco on arrival with canapés served until 10pm. You can grab them here.

Swing into 2020 at Sophie’s at The Dean

With three different sounds over three different floors, you'll be able to ring in the new year on one of the city's most glam rooftop terraces (Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out).

Tickets cost €25, which gives you access to all the fun to be had at Sophie's Rooftop, The Dean Bar and Everleigh Nightclub.

You can get them here.

Great Gatsby NYE Party at Krystle

Expect confetti, cocktails, balloons and champagne reception at this Gatsby-themed event.

Being one of the city's most fabulous late-night venues, we expect this will be an ultra-glam and insanely fun night.

You can grab your tickets here.

NYE Masquerade Party at The Scaredy Cat

Wrap up 2019 in one of the city's most exciting new additions.

There'll be tunes until late, as well as a delicious Christmas Welcome Cocktail.

Plus, there'll be prizes on the night for best dressed.

To find out more and book tickets, head here.

Now, there ya have it. Whichever of these NYE parties happening in Dublin you decide to go to, you're sure to ring in the new year in the most stylish manner.