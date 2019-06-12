10 Reasons The George Is One Of The Best Nights Out In Dublin
The George is an institution at this stage.
As a gay person, The George is my absolute go-to night out. It’s fierce, fabulous and, most importantly, inclusive.
There are so many reasons it is mine and so many other people’s favourite spot for a drink and a dance. Here are just some of those reasons.
1. The performances are stellar
It’s no lie that Dublin’s drag scene is just epic. And The George is where you can head to witness so much of it.
Queens like Davina Devine, Dolly Grip, Veda, Pixie Woo, Shirly Temple Bar and more put on unreal shows that are as funny as they are fabulous.
2. Nobody judges anyone
You can be as camp and as out-there as you want here because it’s very unlikely that you’re going to get judged for it. Everyone is just there to be themselves.
✨LET'S DANCE✨ Now Valentine's is over it's time to love ourselves ❤️🥰 Get on our dancefloor tonight and dance like noone is watching 💃 @dj_mo_dublin will be looking after the tunes 🎧 while the Glitterati dancers will be busting a move for you 😍 FREE in before 10pm and ONLY €8 after 🤑 . #thegeorge #gogodancers #djmo #Fridays
3. The music is always fierce
The music in The George is always so epic. You can expect LGBT+ classics from divas like GaGa, Beyoncé, Cher and Madonna. Saturday is probably my favourite night to head to The George because DJ Conor Behan takes to the decks and plays bop after bop after bop.
4. Saturday karaoke is so fun
Every Saturday in The George, you have the chance to show off your whopper singing skills. And oh boy, do some people go for it.
You don’t do things half-assed here, that’s for sure.
5. Sunday bingo is also gas craic
Now, this isn’t your average Sunday bingo with your granny. Because this is drag bingo.
Drag queen Shirly Temple Bar started bingo in The George in 1997, and over 20 years later, it’s still the best craic in Dublin on a Sunday night.
6. The crowd is so diverse
A lot of bars and nightclubs have a certain kind of ‘crowd’ they tend to attract, but The George is for everyone. What I love about a night in The George is that it’s jam-packed full of all kinds of different folk of all ages and backgrounds.
Saturgays are all about getting together and having a good time! 👌📸 join @davina.devine and @vedalady from 10pm tonight for some karaoke kicks! You could win a bucket of free booze if you impress them enough 😀 straight after we have @platinumjones spinning the tunes till the wee hours of the morn 😏 free in until 10pm and €10 entry afterwards, so get on your dancing shoes! 💃 #TheGeorgeDublin #instagay #gaybar #gayclub #dance #karaoke #goodtimes
7. The drag queens are basically goddesses
Honestly, they are stunnnnnnnning.
They dance, they act, and they roast you from time to time.
It seems like drag fans are all obsessed with RuPaul’s Drag Race at the moment, but the queens of Dublin are just unreal.
Got that #sunday feeling? 😆 so does @shirleytemplebar 👌 she'll be here with her gang of bingo belles for some epic #SundayBingo antics! 😛 Straight after we'll have some #sickeningdrag performances for you to gag on! 💄we'll also have DJ Karen on the turn tables till late 🎶 that's #SundaySorted 😉 #TheGeorge #instagay #gaybar #gayclub #bingo
8. They pick the best themed nights
It’s Madonna’s birthday? It’s Mariah Carey’s album launch? Kylie Minogue just canceled her Dublin gig? Well, you can be damn sure The George is going to mark the occasion.
My favourite so far was the Britney night they had last summer. T’was iconic.
❤️✨#COMPETITION TIME!!✨❤️ Fancy winning a bottle of prosecco and a reserved area for you and your friends for our @britneyspears After Party tomorrow night?? 😍 Just like this post and share by tagging your friends to enter 👌FREE ENTRY ALL NIGHT!!! 😘🎉 Special Britney Games & Prizes for Win, Lose or Drag AND DJ @stephendowling1 will be playing every Britney tune ever made after 🎧🎶 . . #BritneyAfterParty #BritneySpears #Britney #TheGeorgeDublin #TheGeorge #GayDublin #GayIreland #mondaynight #mondaymayhem
9. There are great chats to be had in the smoking area
I don’t even smoke and I head out to the smoking area for great chats, and I always get talking to strangers.
It’s also where the fierce photos start to happen.
10. The post-night out meal is always stunning
So this isn’t exactly part of the night in The George, but what I love about finishing a night in The George is that everyone either migrates over to Charlie’s for a 3-in-1 or two the big spar (nicknamed ‘Gay Spar’) for a chicken fillet roll.
If you don’t do either, you didn’t do your night out right.
