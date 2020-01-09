The Strawberry Hall has launched a deadly pizza and pint deal for January

As a pub famous for its festive decorations, it's important to note that the Strawberry Hall is for life and not just for Christmas and this latest pizza and pint deal is evidence of that.

You might remember all the drama of the missing Strawberry Hall Santa which culminated in over €6,000 being raised for the Developmental Education Centre in St. Vincent’s on the Navan Road but now the time has come for the west Dublin pub to pack away the tinsel for another year.

The winter wonderland that is the Strawberry Hall at Christmas isn't the only reason to visit though and the pub is just as charming all year round. The addition of Goats Gruff Pizza at the tail end of 2019 just adds to its appeal if you've yet to sample the menu, January seems like the perfect time to do so.

That's because an unreal pizza and pint deal has just been launched, in which visitors can treat their tastebuds to any Goats Gruff Pizza and any pint for just €14 on a Thursday of their choice.

Usually, the most expensive pizza on the menu cost €14 alone, as you can see on the below menu, so it's definitely a pizza and pint deal we can get on board with.

The Strawberry Hall/Goats Gruff pizza and pint deal is valid every Thursday throughout January from 5pm until 9pm and sounds like the perfect excuse to get out of the house when there isn't much else going on in January.

Happy eating!