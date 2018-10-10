What's On

One Of The Best Bands From The Noughties Is Coming To Dublin Next Year

They're being supported by another classic band from our childhoods

Button Factory

One of the best bands of the noughties are coming to Ireland next year to play three gigs and we can't feckin' wait.

Alien Ant Farm, a band that will go down in history as helping to define our childhoods with their crackin' cover of Michael Jackson's cover of 'Smooth Criminal', will play in Dublin, Limerick and Belfast.

These icons of adolescence will take to the stage in the Button Factory on March 14 2019 with support from another band close to our hearts, P.O.D.

They will also be making an appearance in Dolans in Limerick on March 12 and Limelight in Belfast on the 13th.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, 12th of October.

We don't care about Kiki, we're still trying to figure out if Annie is OK?

