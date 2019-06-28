Bison Will Be Hosting A Fourth Of July Party With An Unreal Food And Drink Deal

Listen up y’all, saddle up partners, and other generic American introductory phrases.

The Fourth Of July is on the horizon and as most people will know, the date marks the anniversary of the Declaration Of Independence of the United States.

If you or any American friends are looking to celebrate this year then Bison Bar on Wellington Quay looks like the place to do it. Democrats Abroad represents, well, Democrats living abroad, and the Irish arm of the group will be hosting a party at the venue which will include a €10 offer for a sandwich, side and beer from 4pm until 6pm. Can’t go wrong with that!

American favourites like bbq pulled pork and beef brisket will be the perfect way to mark the occasion and Bison’s full bbq menu will be available until 9pm. With the place decked out in stars and stripes, visiting Americans will feel right at home while locals will be able to join in the fun and fill their bellies for the evening.

The event is free but since it’s expected to reach capacity, the only way to guarantee your spot is to book in advance via this link.

Let’s finish up with a ‘yee-haw!’, shall we?

