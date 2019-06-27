Liam Gallagher Has Just Announced A Huge 3Arena Show

Liam Gallagher has announced a Dublin date as part of a huge new European tour.

The former Oasis frontman will be playing the 3Arena on Sunday, November 24 as well as a number of UK dates including Cardiff, Glasgow, London and Manchester. He’ll then kick off the European leg of the tour in February.

He also shared a brand new track called The River from his upcoming album Why Me? Why Not which will be out on September 20.

Following the release of this eagerly anticipated second album ‘Why Me? Why Not.’ on 20 September, @liamgallagher will play at the @3ArenaDublin on 24 November. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12. https://t.co/Davef7d1vH pic.twitter.com/2s8YARRERr — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) June 27, 2019

Gallagher just played a massive show at Cork’s Independent Park on Sunday, telling the crowd they were ‘biblical’.

Tickets for the 3Arena show go on sale next Friday, July 12 via Ticketmaster.

