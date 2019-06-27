د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Liam Gallagher Has Just Announced A Huge 3Arena Show

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Liam Gallagher has announced a Dublin date as part of a huge new European tour.

The former Oasis frontman will be playing the 3Arena on Sunday, November 24 as well as a number of UK dates including Cardiff, Glasgow, London and Manchester. He’ll then kick off the European leg of the tour in February.

He also shared a brand new track called The River from his upcoming album Why Me? Why Not which will be out on September 20.

Gallagher just played a massive show at Cork’s Independent Park on Sunday, telling the crowd they were ‘biblical’.

Tickets for the 3Arena show go on sale next Friday, July 12 via Ticketmaster.

READ NEXT: Dublin’s Red Squirrel Mural Is Being Removed

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK