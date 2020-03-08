Book of Mormon confirms Dublin show - and we don't have to wait long

Dublin, the Mormons are coming.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the hugely successful comedy musical, The Book of Mormon, would be coming to Dublin. Only nine years after it first debuted on Broadway.

The musical's official website announced the news but fans were left without specific details as to when the show would hit Irish waters. Until now that is, as organisers have taken to Facebook to confirm that The Book of Mormon will be coming to Dublin this December 2020.

First staged in 2011, the musical is a satirical examination of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' beliefs and practices. Not for the easily offended, it comes from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone - with nothing being off-limits.

Following two Mormon missionaries who get sent to a remote village in Uganda, the musical has received international acclaim since its US debut, making it to London's West End in 2013 and winning numerous prestigious awards since.

Currently touring the UK, cast and crew are taking in cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Though no exact date or venue for the Irish show has been revealed as of yet, anyone looking to get their hands on tickets can sign up and get access to the presale register on the Book of Mormon website now.

READ NEXT: 3fe coffee reveals protective measures being taken against coronavirus