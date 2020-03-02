The Book Of Mormon musical is officially coming to Dublin

The Book Of Mormon is coming to Dublin, the musical's official website has confirmed.

The hugely successful comedy musical The Book Of Mormon is coming to Dublin nine years after it debuted on Broadway. The production announced the news on Facebook earlier today with a picture of a poster promoting the musical in front of a passing Luas at St. Stephen's Green. The poster itself contains the words 'The Mormons are coming!"

The Book Of Mormon is the brainchild of Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who previously achieved success as the creators of much-loved animated sitcom South Park as well as 2004 satirical action movie Team America: World Police.

After being well-received by critics in the U.S., The Book Of Mormon made its way to London's West End in 2013. The critically-acclaimed production has gone on to win multiple accolades since it swept the 2011 Tony Awards, taking home nine prizes on the night, including Best Musical.

The musical is touring the UK throughout 2020, taking in cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and Edinburgh among others. The schedule is looking pretty stacked so any shows in Dublin are likely to be in 2021 at least.

The date and venue for the Dublin run are yet to be confirmed but people who are interested can sign up for pre-sale tickets via this link.

READ NEXT: Ricky Gervais is bringing his new live show to the 3 Arena in May