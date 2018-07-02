Hump Day Treat: You Can Get Bottomless Margaritas In This Dublin Dive Bar Every Wednesday
Post work drinks are key.
Hump day is always pretty rough, especially after the Bank Holiday Weekend...
One of our fave dive bars in Dublin knows the struggle all too well and they are serving up the ultimate cure.
Every Wednesday and Thursday, Thunder Cut Alley in Smithfield are partying the night away with bottomless Margaritas.
Thunder Cut Alley is one of the edgiest spots I've visited in Dublin. The whole place is covered in wacky art, funky furniture and blares whopper tunes. The venue is inspired by all things 80s, with a tonne of quirky touches like a rubber ducky ceiling in the bathroom, a Street Fighter arcade machine and some very cool graffiti.
Every cocktail on the menu is named after a brothel and all the food is wonderfully over the top.
Drinks kick off from 5pm, ideal for after post work bants with your mates.
Go on, ye deserve it.
See you there!
Header image: @thundercutalley
