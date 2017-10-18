Food and Drink Best Of What's On Food

Seven Drool-Worthy Dishes We Tried In Dublin This Week

Need a treat after the heavy Bank Hol Weekend?

Pjimage 6

Working at Lovin Dublin, I eat out more than in.

There's always new places or new dishes to try and I love being one of the first to taste it.

Dublin is killin' it when it comes to food right now and there's a little something for everyone. Whether it's a grab-and-go sitch or a sit down meal you're after - we've got you sorted.

Here's seven of the most deadly dishes I sunk my teeth into last week.

Steak Sandwich - Chophouse

One of the tastiest steak sandwiches around.

the meat on this sambo is super tender and it's bursting with flavour. This beauty is a unanimous favourite across the Lovin team. We often pop over to Chophouse for lunch and everyone orders it.

Too good.

38791660 278334096098940 163400841070379008 N

Zuccha Pizza - PI

This is probably one of the most unusual pizzas in Dublin. It's super pretty and delish.

You'll find it in the brand new pizzeria on George's Street called PI.

Made from two kinds of courgette, ricotta and pesto, it's got a flavour like no other.

When the moon hits your eye...

38262114 10217118543260211 5508421249337917440 N 1

New Chicken Tenders - Mad Egg

With a brand new venue in Millennium Walk, Mad Egg brings a brand new dish.

Introducing their wonderfully new chicken tenders topped with guac, salsa and sour cream.

YES.

38688841 2106713132900690 7106030890244898816 N

Cheese Board - Garden Pod At Intercontinental

If you're looking to book for a special occasion, an intimate meal or just something a little out of the ordinary - the garden pods at the Intercontinental are definitely worth checking out.

Grab yourself a glass of bubbly and tuck into their decadent cheese board - the height of sophistication at an affordable price.

Goals.

38784247 2169456940006562 6071304265693921280 N

Sweet Bath - Sweet Churro

I popped down to Beatyard this weekend and of course, while I was there I tried a few food trucks, sure I had to.

Churros are my guilty pleasure, especially when they're laced in melted Nutella - omg.

The sweet bath is something I wish I could literally soak myself in.

GORJ.

Okonmiyaki - Lucky Tortoise

This is a dish everyone needs to try.

It's so unlike anything I've had before but it's so tasty.

Covered in sauce, you can't go wrong.

Chocolate Freakshake -The Swallows Café

I have died and gone to chocolate heaven just looking at this.

Need I say anymore?

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on

Bon appetit!

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

