PICS: Mad Egg 2 Has Just Opened Its Doors And We Got The First Peek

One of Dublin's Tastiest Chicken Burger Joints has just opened its doors in a new location.

That's right, if you're the north side of the Liffey, you won't have to treck over for some whopper food again.

The new restaurant can be found in 6 Jervis House, Millennium Walk, Dublin 1 - right beside the Jervis centre and Luas stop.

What's the vibe?

The new space has a ample seating, inside and out.

Just like the original, the interior has an edgy, industrial vibe to it - It's simple but very cool.

They've even brought over the infamous "Get Laid, Get Fed" sign over to the new venue, so you can still get yourself a whopper Insta.

It's the ideal place to bring a group of mates, plus who doesn't like chicken burgers? Everyone's sorted.

If you're like me and you like a bit of ceol and a bit of craic, this place has seriously deadly tunes as well.

What's on the menu?

Mad Egg offers a simple but mighty menu.

There are six burger options on the menu - Some sweet, some spicy, some veggie, but all are made from fresh, Irish produce.

If you're not about that burger life, there's some tasty chicken tenders on offer, as well as a brand new flavour, laced in guac and salsa - aye aye aye!

Sides also include their popular chicken salt fries, charred corn and mac and cheese.

Finish that off with some of their DIY cheesecake and you're onto a winner.

Mad Egg 2 will be open as of tomorrow, the ideal way to start your weekend - with a chicken burger in hand.

It's set to be a busy spot with a deadly atmosphere and it's in a fab location.

We'll deffo be calling soon.

See you there!

