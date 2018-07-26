Tasty Pizza That You Won't Feel Shite After - Here's Where You'll Find It In Dublin

A few weeks back, PI opened up in Dublin and I had been meaning to pop in ever since.

Today was my lucky day, I was dying for a Friday treat and I was craving pizza - not just any pizza tho, the good kind. The kind that I won't feel myself regretting for days on an account of a painful, swollen stomach.

PI on George's Street, specialises in wood fired pizzas with a little something for everyone - light or meaty, cheesy or saucy.

The restaurant is led by Laois native Reggie White and his business partner John Savage.

Mix a man with a passion for food and another with a cunning business plan and you get yourself a whopper new pizza joint.

What's the vibe?

The venue is a long room with simple, edgy decor.

There's ample seating with the perfect cubby down the back for quieter dining. If you're going alone, perch yourself on a stool by the window and watch the world go by - ideal.

The oven is situated right in the centre of the venue so you can see your food being made right in front of your eyes.

What's on the menu?

Why, pizza, of course!

The dough on the pizza is like no other - fluffy yet crispy and almost bubbling when it's put in front of you.

I could just tell from talking to Reggie that pizza was his passion. He has gone to many lengths to perfect the amazing base and toppings served daily. It's all fresh and super tasty.

The dough is also made in a way that prevents that groggy feeling you often get after a pizza. Ideal for anyone with a temperamental tummy like me.

Overall?

A stellar venue with unreal grub and a savage location - sure you can't argue with that.

Thumbs up from me.

