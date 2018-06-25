Six Shit Hot Places Worth Checking Out That Opened This Month

Time to change it up a little

July has been an epic month for the food scene in Dublin.

We've welcomed some deadly new spots to the city and they're definitely worth checking out if you haven't already.

Here's five sexy places I know you're going to love.

1. Pi

A new pizza place is exactly what we were craving.

Cheesy goodness and in a savage location.

A post shared by PI (@pipizzas) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

2. Masa

Mexican food lovers rejoice!

There's a new hot spot in town to get your taco fix.

Masa has just opened on Stephen Street and it's well worth a visit.

Created by Tom Gleeson, owner of Bunsen, Masa has been a few years in the works.

It's the ideal spot for a casual, quick and tasty bite with friends.

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on Jul 27, 2018 at 7:28am PDT

3. Loose Canon

There's no better combo in this world than cheese and wine.

So when I heard that the team behind Meet Me In The Morning were opening a new cheese and wine shop on Drury Street, I screamed a little.

I headed down to Loose Canon as soon as it opened to sample some cheese and to check out their charcuterie.

It's in a deadly location and it's the perfect spot to grab a cheese board and people watch in the evenings.

A post shared by Loose Canon (@loosecanoncheeseandwine) on Jul 22, 2018 at 3:04am PDT

4. Legit Coffee Co.

You can never have too many coffee shops.

There's no better place to meet a friend for a catch up, nurse a coffee and read a book alone or even bring your ma for a treat - It covers you for all situations really.

One of our favourite Dublin coffee shops has just opened up in a new location and we're buzzing.

Legit Coffee Co opened its doors on North Circular Road, Phibsborough.

The café serves up some deadly coffee, sweet treats and lunch options.

Yaaas.

A post shared by LEGIT COFFEE CO (@legitcoffeeco) on Jul 26, 2018 at 1:45am PDT

5. The Ivy

One of the world's most famous restaurants opened its doors in our beautiful city this month.

It's the first international brasserie from The Ivy Collection and it also includes a beautiful private dining room named ‘The Jonathan Swift Room,’ seating up to 32 guests and offering an ideal space for events, birthdays or stylish working lunches.

It's so colourful on the inside, the ideal spot for an Insta.

A post shared by The Ivy Dublin (@theivydublin) on Jul 8, 2018 at 4:28am PDT

6. The Stella Diner

The iconic Stella Theatre brings a touch of class to Rathmines along with some kickass screenings. It reopened in October after being closed for over a decade and now it's bigger and better than ever.

At the start of the month, the theatre opened a brand new diner to pair with the unique cinema experience.

The Stella Diner presents an instant old-timey, glamour and glitz of the 1920’s vibe from the moment you walk through vintage timber panelled door.

The stunning building has been given a new lease of life in the form of an authentic American style diner.

It's proper GORJ.

A post shared by Lovin Dublin (@lovindublin) on Jul 3, 2018 at 6:59am PDT

Header image: @theivydublin @pipizzas

