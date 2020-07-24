Close

Bushy Park Market - What time does it open and what stalls are there?

By James Fenton

July 24, 2020 at 6:12pm

Bushy Park Market has returned, giving locals and visitors to Terenure a variety of tastes and flavours every Saturday.

On June 27, Bushy Park Market reopened as Covid-19 restrictions began to ease around Dublin. If you haven't made it over yet, a trip this weekend will be well worth your time.

There's a wide selection of food on offer, whether you get there early or a bit later in the afternoon, and Bushy Park provides ample space to kick back with some pals for a socially-distanced outdoor gathering. Here's everything you need to know about Bushy Park Market...

What time does the market open?

The market is open to the public every Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

What stalls are there?

Whatever your food preferences, Bushy Park will have you covered. Last week saw the introduction of a new stall, namely Asian Inspired Baked Potato Fusions which serve baked potatoes with a variety of toppings.

As well as that, here are some other stalls you can expect to find this Saturday:

  • Lough Owel Organic Burger
  • The Sausage Hut
  • Syrian Foods
  • Gourmet Grilled Sandwiches
  • The Crepe & Churros Wagon
  • Hot Potato Fusion (new stall)
  • Lovin Catering
  •  Delish Donuts
  •  The Cupcake Store
  • Fruit & Veg
  •  Vintage Flair Coffee
  •  Pro Box Smooties (new stall)
  • Sweet Jewels, handmade Irish jewellery

What social distancing measures are in place?

The social distancing measures in place can be viewed below...

Customer Charter. Keeping us all safe.

A post shared by Bushy Park Market (@bushyparkmarket) on

How do I get there?

There are plenty of parking spaces around the Bushy Park area but it might be tricky to find a space during peak times. If you'd prefer, Dublin Bus routes 15a, 15b, 15d, 49, 65 and 65b will all drop you off at Bushy Park Market.

