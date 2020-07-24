Bushy Park Market - What time does it open and what stalls are there?

Bushy Park Market has returned, giving locals and visitors to Terenure a variety of tastes and flavours every Saturday.

On June 27, Bushy Park Market reopened as Covid-19 restrictions began to ease around Dublin. If you haven't made it over yet, a trip this weekend will be well worth your time.

There's a wide selection of food on offer, whether you get there early or a bit later in the afternoon, and Bushy Park provides ample space to kick back with some pals for a socially-distanced outdoor gathering. Here's everything you need to know about Bushy Park Market...

What time does the market open?

The market is open to the public every Saturday from 10am until 4pm.

What stalls are there?

Whatever your food preferences, Bushy Park will have you covered. Last week saw the introduction of a new stall, namely Asian Inspired Baked Potato Fusions which serve baked potatoes with a variety of toppings.

As well as that, here are some other stalls you can expect to find this Saturday:

Lough Owel Organic Burger

The Sausage Hut

Syrian Foods

Gourmet Grilled Sandwiches

The Crepe & Churros Wagon

Hot Potato Fusion (new stall)

Lovin Catering

Delish Donuts

The Cupcake Store

Fruit & Veg

Vintage Flair Coffee

Pro Box Smooties (new stall)

Sweet Jewels, handmade Irish jewellery

What social distancing measures are in place?

The social distancing measures in place can be viewed below...

How do I get there?

There are plenty of parking spaces around the Bushy Park area but it might be tricky to find a space during peak times. If you'd prefer, Dublin Bus routes 15a, 15b, 15d, 49, 65 and 65b will all drop you off at Bushy Park Market.