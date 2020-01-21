Celebrate Year of the Rat with cocktails at The Little Pig speakeasy

One of the city's best-kept secrets, The Little Pig is hidden along the streets of Dublin 2.

Oozing mystery and intrigue, The Little Pig the perfect place for a cocktail or two...and to ring in Year of the Rat.

Throwing a celebratory bash in honour of the Chinese New Year, the speakeasy has teamed up with Chinnery Gin to create a bespoke cocktail menu, especially for the occasion.

While the Chinese New Year actually falls on January 25th, the event itself isn’t set to take place until February 8th. Which gives you plenty of time to see out the tail end of Dry January…I salute you if you’ve made it this far.

Organised as part of the Dublin Chinese New Year Festival, there are loads of other events on around the city. Aiming to promote and deepen the understanding of the Sino/Irish relationship, it’s an excuse to get out and learn about another culture’s traditions.

Tickets are priced at €40 and include two drinks, as well as a Chinnery Gin tasting session and tasters from other cocktails on The Little Pig’s specially created Chinese New Year menu.

And as it turns out, Chinnery Gin and China go way back…all the way back to the 1800s in fact, when the drink’s namesake George Chinnery left for the trading port of Canton. As the only resident Western artist, he’s considered to be the historical record of 19th Century China Trade.

So there you have it -cocktails with a side of history.

And remember - X marks the spot.