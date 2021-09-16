Check out this solar-powered cinema screening in Rathfarnham this Saturday

By Katy Thornton

September 16, 2021 at 10:58am

An outdoor cinema with a cause - we love to see it

Dublin Climate Action Week will finish on Saturday the 18th September and what better way to close it than with a solar-powered cinema event. The cinema is showing the environmental documentary 2040 and it starts at 7:30pm.

Directed by Damon Gameau, 2040 is a documentary concerning climate change. According to the website, Gameau was "motivated by his 4-year-old daughter and concern for the planet she will inherit." The documentary acts as a "visual letter" to his daughter and examines the solutions we should implement for a better future.

Tickets sell in pods of four at €20 per pod. The event will abide by COVID-19 restrictions to ensure you have the best and safest time possible. You can book your tickets here.

Header image via Instagram/sdublincoco

