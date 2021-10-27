Check out this spooky production of Hansel and Gretel in Dundrum this weekend

By Fiona Frawley

October 27, 2021 at 4:25pm

There's nothing eerier than a modern day retelling of a fairytale.

After all, let's face it. They're all a bit creepy - ESPECIALLY Hansel and Gretel. It triggers into our abandonment issues and our, eh, fears of being eaten by a witch, and is definitely one of the scarier ones as far as stories for kids go. Which makes it the perfect tale to be retold this Halloween.

This creepy, musical and multicoloured version of Hansel and Gretel from Verdant Productions will be available to stream via the Mill Theatre in Dundrum from tomorrow (28th) until Sunday 31st October. The new adaption by Debbie Kiernan & Donal Shiels promises to be a magical musical show for all the family, with songs from Frozen, The Greatest Showman and Annie. You can nab yourself a ticket HERE.

And if you'd like to catch the show in person, it's on live at Rathwood in Carlow until this Sunday. You can hop onboard the magical Rathwood Express train and travel through a forest full of spooky characters and surprises to the Rathwood Big Top, where you'll join Hansel and Gretel and hopefully help them escape the wicked Gretchen's clutches with songs, dancing and a little bit of fairy magic. Kids and adults are encouraged to dress up, and tickets are available HERE.

Header image via Instagram/dlrmillstagram

