Christmas In June Is Coming To The Retro Drive-In Cinema This Weekend

Great news for anyone who just cannot wait another six months for Christmas to roll around.

A ‘Christmas in June’ celebration is coming to Leopardstown racecourse this weekend so it’s time to dig out the Christmas jumpers.

Taking place this Sunday, June 30, you can expect a festive film screening and even a mini Christmas market.

They’ll be showing Christmas classic Elf on the Retro Drive-In cinema screen and you can also enjoy festive food like Bauble Burgers, Holly Jolly Hot Dogs and Pinecone Pizza.

You can also belt out some classics with their Christmas Karaoke and there will be plenty of other surprises on the day.

Ryan O’ Neill, CEO at Retro Drive-In Movies said, “We love Christmas at Retro Drive-in Movies and this year, we have decided not to wait until December to celebrate. So for one day we decided to get out the Christmas movies and jumpers!”

Tickets are on sale now and you can buy them via the Retro Drive-In website here.

