Christmas In June Is Coming To The Retro Drive-In Cinema This Weekend

Great news for anyone who just cannot wait another six months for Christmas to roll around.

A ‘Christmas in June’ celebration is coming to Leopardstown racecourse this weekend so it’s time to dig out the Christmas jumpers.

Taking place this Sunday, June 30, you can expect a festive film screening and even a mini Christmas market.

They’ll be showing Christmas classic Elf on the Retro Drive-In cinema screen and you can also enjoy festive food like Bauble Burgers, Holly Jolly Hot Dogs and Pinecone Pizza.