Ten Things Happening This Weekend For Dublin Pride

It’s the most colourful time of the year. Yes, it’s Pride!

And this year, the Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride festival is looking mighty fine, and we are buzzing.

There is absolutely loads happening over the weekend to mark the occasion, so grab your pride gear and get out there and celebrate.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the city:

1. Dublin LGBTQ+ Pride Parade

Ah yes, the main event. The streets of Dublin are set to get a burst of colour this Saturday as the parade, led by grand marshall and tireless LGBTQ+ activist Will St Ledger, will kick off at 1pm.

The parade starts at The Garden of Remebrance, heads down O’Connell Street, makes its way along Eden Quay past Liberty Hall, across the Liffey at Talbot Memorial Bridge, along City Quay, Lombard Street and Westland Row and finishes at Merrion Square.

2. Pride Village at Merrion Square

Following the parade, there will be a free family-friendly Pride Village at Merrion Square from 12pm. There will be food vendors, community areas, a Pride shop, face painters, children’s play areas and lots more.

3. Pride Day at The George

From 12pm, Dublin’s oldest LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub will host their Pride day.

The George being The George, it’s set to be an amazing day of celebrations.