Here's Where You Can Get Coffee And Brunch For 1c In Dublin This Friday And Saturday

This is just what we need considering Payday is still so far away.

Aib 1 Cent Main

Yesterday, we told you about the Chicken Wings deemed "best in Ireland" that were being sold for just a couple of cents.

Well, we think we've found a deal that is even better than that.

What's better than something going for a couple of cent, we hear you ask? SOMETHING THAT'S GOING FOR ONE CENT, THAT'S WHAT.

You can pay €0.01c for a range of goodies and beauty treatments from selected Dublin retailers on 19th and 20th October when you pay with your mobile.

AIB has joined forces with 'Brown Sugar', 'Sugar Daddy', 'Lolly and Cooks' and 'Kennedy’s Cafes' so that people can "live your best life"

In order to celebrate, these places are offering these services for just €0.01:

  • Brown Sugar South William St: cuts & makeovers (book today via Brown Sugar while stocks last)
  • Sugar Daddy South William St: hot towel shaves & cuts (book today via Sugar Daddy while stocks last)
  • Kennedy’s Cafes across Dublin: Live Your Best Life brunch & coffees (while stocks last)
  • Lolly and Cooks cafes across Dublin: Savage Salad Bowls & hot drinks (while stocks last)

Research shows that contactless card payments have almost doubled in Ireland from 2015–2018, yet only 45% of people in Ireland are aware that they can pay by touching their mobile to the card reader in-store.

We're definitely going to be paying by mobile this weekend to avail of these crazily good offers.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

