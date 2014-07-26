What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference

Don those cowboy hats

Dublin Goes Country

No ticket to Longitude?

Don't worry because there's a music festival right in the heart of Dublin city this weekend that you should check out.

'Dublin Goes Country' celebrates everything that makes American Country music great with fantastic acts, delicious food and fun for the whole family.

On Saturday, The Grand Social and The Underground will be transformed into a good ole honky tonk with some of the best country musicians in Ireland and overseas taking to the stage.

You'll get a chance to hear everything from modern country, alternative country and old-school bluegrass.

In Smithfield square on Sunday, there will be live music, food, amusements, human rodeo, face painting, square dancing lessons and much more.

And in the evening, head to in The Grand Social and The Underground for an almighty hooley.

Dublin Goes Country
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
There's 24 Dublin Bus Diversions On Wednesday Because Of Royal Visit
There's 24 Dublin Bus Diversions On Wednesday Because Of Royal Visit
Here's Everything You Need To Know In The Lead Up To Longitude This Weekend
Here's Everything You Need To Know In The Lead Up To Longitude This Weekend
You'll Find One Of The Tastiest Curries In This Unexpected Dublin Bar
You'll Find One Of The Tastiest Curries In This Unexpected Dublin Bar
Dublin Pub's Event Cancelled Under Controversial Circumstances
Dublin Pub's Event Cancelled Under Controversial Circumstances

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
PICS: The Queues At Dublin Airport This Morning Looked Absolutely Insane
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
The Ultimate Dublin 2018 Heatwave Bucket List
The Ultimate Dublin 2018 Heatwave Bucket List

