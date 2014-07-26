Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference

No ticket to Longitude?

Don't worry because there's a music festival right in the heart of Dublin city this weekend that you should check out.

'Dublin Goes Country' celebrates everything that makes American Country music great with fantastic acts, delicious food and fun for the whole family.

On Saturday, The Grand Social and The Underground will be transformed into a good ole honky tonk with some of the best country musicians in Ireland and overseas taking to the stage.

You'll get a chance to hear everything from modern country, alternative country and old-school bluegrass.

In Smithfield square on Sunday, there will be live music, food, amusements, human rodeo, face painting, square dancing lessons and much more.

And in the evening, head to in The Grand Social and The Underground for an almighty hooley.

READ NEXT: There's 24 Dublin Bus Diversions On Wednesday Because Of Royal Visit

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here