There's 24 Dublin Bus Diversions On Wednesday Because Of Royal Visit

Worth taking note of to see if your route has been affected.

Dublin Bus is advising customers that due to the Royal visit, Camden Street Upper and Custom House Quay will be closed on Wednesday 11 July between 12pm and 4:30pm.

This means that there will be diversions in the place for the following bus routes also between these times:

Route 9

To Limekiln



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, Harrington Street and back on to normal route.

To Charlestown

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 15

To Ballycullen Rd



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, left onto Richmond Street and back on to normal route.

To Clongriffin

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 15a/b

To Limekiln Ave/Stocking Ave



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, left onto Richmond Street and back on to normal route.

To Ringsend Rd

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 16

To Ballinteer



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, Harrington Street and back on to normal route.

To Dublin Airport

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 65/b

To Citywest



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, left onto Richmond Street and back on to normal route.

To Poolbeg Street

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 68/a

To Newcastle/Greenogue Business Park



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, left onto Richmond Street and back on to normal route.

To Hawkins Street

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 83/a

To Kimmage



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, left onto Richmond Street and back on to normal route.

To Harristown

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 122

To Drimnagh Rd.



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, left onto Richmond Street and back on to normal route.

To Ashington

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 140

To Palmerston Park



Normal route to Aungier Street, left onto Cuffe Street, St. Stephens Green, right onto Earlsfort Terrace, right onto Adelaide Road, left onto Richmond Street and back on to normal route.

To Finglas

Normal route to Camden Street Upper, right at the Bleeding Horse onto Charlotte Way, Hatch Street, left onto Earlsfort Terrace, left onto St. Stephen’s Green, Cuffe Street, right onto Aungier Street and back on to normal route.

Route 151

To Docklands (East Rd)



Normal route to Eden Quay, right at Beresford Place, right onto Amiens Street, right onto Seville Place, left onto Sherriff Street and back on to normal route.

To Foxborough

Normal route.

Route 747

To Dublin Airport



Normal route to Amiens Street, right onto Seville Place, left onto Sherrif Street and back on to normal route.

To Heuston Station

Normal route to Port Tunnel, right onto Sherrif Street, right onto Seville Place, left at Amiens Street and back on to normal route.

Route 757

To Dublin Airport



Normal route to Amiens Street, right onto Seville Place, left onto Sherrif Street and back on to normal route.

To Camden Street

Normal route to Port Tunnel, right onto Sherrif Street, right onto Seville Place, left at Amiens Street and back on to normal route.

READ NEXT: PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here