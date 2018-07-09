Dublin

PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like

From September, it'll be goodbye Yellow and Blue buses.

Dublin Bus

Currently waiting for or on one of the many Dublin buses that float around the city each day?

They are unmissable. Their big yellow exterior means you can spot one a mile off and the relief when you see one coming is something else (especially when you're late).

Well, that famous colour is about to change.

These new style buses will start running on 24 routes in September but instead of the usual Dublin Bus logo, the buses are set to carry a 'Transport for Ireland' sign with new colours of blue with stripes of white and green.

New Dublin Bus

Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport Shane Ross officially opened Go-Ahead Ireland's new bus depot in Ballymount and these new buses will be operated by the company.

The new buses will apply to these Dublin bus routes: 45A, 75, 184, 63, 185, 111, 59, 17A, 102, 33A, 220, 33B, 104, 18, 76, 239, 270, 238, 76A, 236, 17, 114 & 161.

Drivers on these routes will have the option of joining the Go-Ahead group or keeping their jobs with Dublin Bus.

Fianna Fail TD John Lahart said he was concerned that the move is phasing out the Dublin Bus brand and would like to see the decision reversed.

He told the Dáil that:

"I think the Dublin Bus brand is worth defending and fighting for.

“The Dublin Bus brand is a well-recognised identifying mark for customers and a proud symbol for its employees.

“When we see its bright yellow and blue livery advancing towards us, we know we’re on our way.

“This iconic brand is about to be eviscerated without public discussion and this is one of the reasons why I am raising it in the Dáil with the government.”

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus told Lovin Dublin that:

"The Dublin Bus brand is an iconic brand, which is widely recognised nationally and is a significant asset to the state. The value of this citizen brand should be utilised to the maximum, building on its strong performance to drive further customer growth.

Will you miss the yellow and blue strip or do you really care what colours the buses are? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin dublin bus Colour Minister For Transport transport Dart Luas
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like
Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
Your Taxi Journey Is About To Become Less Troublesome In Dublin
This Is The Most Revolting Practice In Dublin Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Revolting Practice In Dublin Restaurants Right Now
PICS: The Most Depressing Pub Name In Dublin Makes For The Best Place To Drink In The Summertime
PICS: The Most Depressing Pub Name In Dublin Makes For The Best Place To Drink In The Summertime
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
'Northside Or Southside? Having Lived On Both There's Only One Winner For Me'
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal
500 New Homes Included In New Dublin Stadium Proposal
A Seven-Vehicle Collision Has Taken Place On The M50
A Seven-Vehicle Collision Has Taken Place On The M50
Youth Causes Damage To Facilities At Beaumont Hospital Before Escaping Through Window
Youth Causes Damage To Facilities At Beaumont Hospital Before Escaping Through Window
PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac
PIC: DFB Share Snaps Of Man Who Got Foot Trapped In Melted Tarmac
PIC: Dublin Airport's Newest Addition Is A "Handsome New Facility"
PIC: Dublin Airport's Newest Addition Is A "Handsome New Facility"
PICS: These Specific Dublin Place Signs Are Being Destroyed And Targeted For Destruction
PICS: These Specific Dublin Place Signs Are Being Destroyed And Targeted For Destruction
There's A Free Comedy Gig On Monday Night In This Dublin Bar
What's On

There's A Free Comedy Gig On Monday Night In This Dublin Bar
PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend
News

PICS: Conor McGregor Got In A Spot Of Trouble In Dublin City Over The Weekend
This Is The Most Revolting Practice In Dublin Restaurants Right Now
Dublin

This Is The Most Revolting Practice In Dublin Restaurants Right Now
Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight
Entertainment

Here Are The Stage Times For Queen's Marlay Park Gig Tonight

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
Dublin

PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group