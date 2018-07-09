PIC: Dublin Bus Is Changing Its Colours And Branding And Here's What It's Going To Look Like

Currently waiting for or on one of the many Dublin buses that float around the city each day?

They are unmissable. Their big yellow exterior means you can spot one a mile off and the relief when you see one coming is something else (especially when you're late).

Well, that famous colour is about to change.

These new style buses will start running on 24 routes in September but instead of the usual Dublin Bus logo, the buses are set to carry a 'Transport for Ireland' sign with new colours of blue with stripes of white and green.

Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport Shane Ross officially opened Go-Ahead Ireland's new bus depot in Ballymount and these new buses will be operated by the company.

The new buses will apply to these Dublin bus routes: 45A, 75, 184, 63, 185, 111, 59, 17A, 102, 33A, 220, 33B, 104, 18, 76, 239, 270, 238, 76A, 236, 17, 114 & 161.

Drivers on these routes will have the option of joining the Go-Ahead group or keeping their jobs with Dublin Bus.

Fianna Fail TD John Lahart said he was concerned that the move is phasing out the Dublin Bus brand and would like to see the decision reversed.



He told the Dáil that:

"I think the Dublin Bus brand is worth defending and fighting for.

“The Dublin Bus brand is a well-recognised identifying mark for customers and a proud symbol for its employees.

“When we see its bright yellow and blue livery advancing towards us, we know we’re on our way.

“This iconic brand is about to be eviscerated without public discussion and this is one of the reasons why I am raising it in the Dáil with the government.”

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus told Lovin Dublin that:

"The Dublin Bus brand is an iconic brand, which is widely recognised nationally and is a significant asset to the state. The value of this citizen brand should be utilised to the maximum, building on its strong performance to drive further customer growth.

Will you miss the yellow and blue strip or do you really care what colours the buses are? Let us know in the comments.



