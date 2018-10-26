David Bowie Fans Need To Check Out This Masquerade Ball In The Grand Social On Sunday

David Bowie fans rejoice because this Halloween party has your name all over it.

The Goblin King Masquerade Ball, presented by This Halloween Heroes from Mars, is coming to the Grand Social this Sunday.

Featuring songs from the movie Labyrinth to get you in the party mood.

Ticket holders are invited ( but it's not essential) to turn up in fancy dress and masks for this spectacular Halloween show.

Tickets are €12.50, and you can get them here.

