Dermot Kennedy Has Just Announced A Massive 3 Arena Show For Christmastime

Christmas gig season is one of the best times of the year to go out in Dublin and hometown boy Dermot Kennedy has just given us another reason to mark our diaries.

The singer/songwriter has just announced that he will play the 3 Arena on December 22, marking the final night of his 36-date Autumn tour.

I’m so so excited to announce that my debut album, “Without Fear”, is going to be released on September 27th. I’m so so proud of this record, and I cannot wait to share it with you. Pre-order the album now and get access to early tickets for my tour. pic.twitter.com/VRTq2vq5ih — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) June 13, 2019

As well as that, Dermot also announced that his debut album Without Fear will be released on September 27. His star is certainly rising around the world and the atmosphere is sure to be electric in Dublin at Christmastime. If you don’t believe us, check out his well-received performance on American TV from earlier this year.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday June 21 but you can get early access via this link if you pre-order the album.

READ NEXT: Fleetwood Mac Star Poses Outside Famous Dublin Shop Ahead Of Tonight’s Show