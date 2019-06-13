د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Dermot Kennedy Has Just Announced A Massive 3 Arena Show For Christmastime

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Christmas gig season is one of the best times of the year to go out in Dublin and hometown boy Dermot Kennedy has just given us another reason to mark our diaries.

The singer/songwriter has just announced that he will play the 3 Arena on December 22, marking the final night of his 36-date Autumn tour.

As well as that, Dermot also announced that his debut album Without Fear will be released on September 27. His star is certainly rising around the world and the atmosphere is sure to be electric in Dublin at Christmastime. If you don’t believe us, check out his well-received performance on American TV from earlier this year.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday June 21 but you can get early access via this link if you pre-order the album.

READ NEXT: Fleetwood Mac Star Poses Outside Famous Dublin Shop Ahead Of Tonight’s Show

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK