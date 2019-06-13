د . إAEDSRر . س

Fleetwood Mac Star Poses Outside Famous Dublin Shop Ahead Of Tonight’s Show

It’s a busy week for Dublin’s celeb spotters with some of the biggest names in music wandering the streets of the capital.

Already we’ve had the Backstreet Boys and Elton John perform at the 3 Arena and tonight much-loved rockers Fleetwood Mac will take to the RDS stage.

The band have already been spotted checking into the Merrion Hotel and guitarist Mike Campbell has taken the opportunity to have a stroll up Nassau Street with his wife Marcie.

Like many visitors, he clearly couldn’t resist stopping for a pic outside the delightfully-named household accessory store Knobs & Knockers.

The name has extra pun significance for Mike whose numerous musical projects include The Dirty Knobs as well as his long-running involvement with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers.

The main thing is he’s all smiles ahead of what should be a great show this evening.

