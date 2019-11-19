Close

Dirty Dancing returning to the Bord Gáis next year

By Brian Dillon

November 19, 2019 at 12:35pm

More musical news today as it was announced that Dirty Dancing will be returning to Dublin next year.

Ticketmaster took to social media earlier today.

They wrote: "Dirty Dancing, the classic story on stage is back, exploding with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensational dancing at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from 20 July to 1 August 2020."

Based on the smash-hit 80s movie, the show tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny, who are described as "two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds, who come together in what will be the most challenging and triumphant summer of their lives."

And the show will obviously feature songs such as Hungry Eyes, Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and the "heart-stopping" (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life.

Dirty Dancing will take over the Bord Gáis from July 20 until August 1, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 22 on Ticketmaster.

