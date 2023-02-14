'Don't stop moving' S Club 7 are coming to Dublin on reunion tour

"Ain't no party like an S Club party..."

After months of speculation it's been confirmed. The band S Club 7 are reuniting and bringing their tour to Ireland.

That's right, all seven members – Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel and Tina – will be swinging by Dublin's 3 Arena on 16 October 2023 to celebrate their 25-year-long legacy.

The tour will also see them perform in Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff, Nottingham, Birmingham and London.

Ahead of the UK and Ireland tour, the band said: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again. We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!"

S Club were hugely popular in the 2000s, with hits like Bring It All Back, S Club Party and Don't Stop Moving remaining absolute bops till this day.

Tickets for S Club 7 Reunited start at €41.05 and they go on sale at 10am on Friday 17 February via Ticketmaster.

