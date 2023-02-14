Mattress Mick, The Musical is looking for a star to play the titular role

Auditions take place next week.

Michael Flynn and his mattress-wielding ways have been a topic of interest for Dubliners for years.

Between his charity work, inspired ad campaigns and hoppin' social media presence, Mattress Mick has made light work of winning over the hearts of the nation and really, it was only a matter of time before there was a musical made about him.

Writer and director Josephine McCaffery has taken on the task of honouring the national treasure in an all-singing production, and is currently on the lookout for a talented actor to play the man himself.

The show tells the story of the hardship Mattress Mick went through during the recession when he “only had €100 to his name”.

Speaking to The Independent about the production, Josephine said:

“The musical is about Mick’s life story. It starts off with him working the Dandelion markets in Stephen’s Green in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.”

“It’s about him starting to work for himself, he was working at a bank, then he was a salesman in the markets.

“He was a Pearse Street boy, and if you were from Pearse Street back then, you weren’t allowed in anywhere. It was considered a rough side of town. Obviously, it’s not anymore".

“There’s a song called Pearse Street Boy, about how Mick works hard and tries to make his way as a young man, taking over the drapery shop and building up the business.”

Mick eventually creates a successful career for himself and thrives during the Celtic Tiger. But we're all aware of how that story goes.

“There’s a song about the Celtic Tiger too where everybody is spending a lot of money, it marks that period everyone went through.”

“The musical takes us to the stage where Mick loses everything. It’s his journey of building himself up to losing everything because of the Celtic Tiger and how he turns it all around".

There is only one Mattress Mick . Happy Monday . Cheers — Mattress Mick (@mattressmick) November 21, 2022

Auditions for Mattress Mick, The Musical take place next Sunday, February 19 at the Lir Drama Academy on Pearse Street.

and the director is looking for someone with the following qualities to play the titular role:

Age range 20 to 40 years

Strong singing voice

Comfortable with dancing/movement

Confident with speaking with a Dublin accent

Those interested can send their CV and headshots to [email protected] Rehearsals will begin in Dublin on March 7, and the show will premier at Liberty Hall on April 27 and 28.

Header image via Instagram/mattressmicks

