RNLI issue warning to dog walkers as two pets rescued in recent weeks

Walkers frequently get into difficulty at this spot as the tides change.

The volunteer crew at Dun Laoghaire RNLI have received two separate callouts in the last two weeks from people who've been cut off by the tide at Sandymount while walking their dogs.

At around 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon, the crew received a call about a man who had followed his dog after he ran into the water, and then become trapped by the tide.

RNLI arrived on-scene 5 minutes after the call was made, the Examiner reports. A crew member left the lifeboat and checked on the condition of the man and the dog who were then taken onboard and brought ashore, where they were met by members of the Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard. The tides change quickly at Sandymount strand. Image via Shutterstock. This is the second callout in as many weeks regarding a dog walker becoming trapped at this location. Two weeks ago, there was a similar callout for a woman who became trapped with her dog as the tides changed. Speaking to the Examiner about the incidents, Dun Laoghaire RNLI Helm, Laura Jackson said: "What catches many people out who walk in this area, is just how fast the tide comes in and also, that it approaches from behind. It can be quite disorientating." "We hope both casualties and our four-legged one recover well from the incidents," she added. Header image via Shutterstock