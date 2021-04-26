Drink & Draw Ireland is hosting a 'Paint Your Own Boob Candle Holder' event

By Brian Dillon

April 26, 2021 at 10:18am

Drink & Draw Ireland is back with another class online event.

If we're going to attend a virtual event, we want to attend one that's going to be fun, unique and will give us a laugh. Oh, and proceeds going to charity is a massive plus as well. Drink & Draw Ireland has grown from strength to strength over the past couple of years. Since the pandemic hit, they have had to reinvent themselves and introduce super fun and quirky online events. And they're back with another one.

On Saturday, May 1 at 5pm and Sunday, May 2 at 8pm, they will be hosting 'Paint Your Own Boob Pot' online.

Announcing the event on social media, they wrote, "Join us online with over 50 people as we make clay boob candle pots. Expect music, prizes and craic! No experience necessary and we will show you step by step how to create your own.

"€2 from every pottery kit sold and 50% of all ticket donations will be donated to Arc Cancer Support Centres.
We want these virtual events to promote breast cancer awareness, by creating whatever type of boobs you want, as each to their own. We are hoping to reach as many people as possible to promote this cause and to collect donations for Arc. Arc's goal is to raise €12,000 for cancer support services, they have currently raised €8,000, so let's get online and support them!"

If you need clay, Drink & Draw Ireland has three different kits on their site to suit any budget.

They're also hosting a bunch of other really fun events for you and your mates to enjoy virtually, including Paint St Stephen's Green Monet Style, Paint the Poolbeg Towers and Paint the Poolbeg Lighthouse.

To check out their full list of events and to find out more information, you can head to their website.

