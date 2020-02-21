Dublin date announced as part of Alanis Morissette's 'Jagged Little Pill' tour

Dublin is one of 13 European cities that Alanis Morissette will visit as part of her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour later this year.

To celebrate 25 years since the release of the iconic album, Alanis Morissette is setting off on a world tour this year which will see her perform some of her greatest hits as well as new songs.

The Ironic singer will bring her tour to the 3Arena in Dublin on 1 October, with tickets going on sale next Friday, 28 February, at 9am.

Morissette will be joined by Liz Phair as a special guest across all dates.

» @Alanis Morissette announces the European Leg of her 2020 World Tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill and her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks In The Road.



The run includes a date at the @3ArenaDublin on 1 October. Tickets on sale on 28 Feb. https://t.co/6Du70Qxe04 pic.twitter.com/vei483gO0j — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) February 21, 2020

The other cities on Morissette's European leg of her world tour are Copenhagen, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Warsaw, Budapest, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid and Paris.

Jagged Little Pill, Morissette's third studio album, was released on June 13, 1995 and featured huge hits such as You Oughta Know and Hand in my Pocket.

The album also earned the Canadian singer her first Grammy award and has since gone 10x platinum in the United Kingdom and 16x platinum in the United States of America.

Tickets for the Dublin date are priced at €67 and will be available next Friday from Ticketmaster.ie.

