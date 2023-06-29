11 events to check out in Dublin this weekend, from festivals to rooftop parties

Get ready to fill your diary for this weekend.

If you didn't manage to secure a ticket for Longitude this year, not to worry. There are plenty of events to get involved with in Dublin this weekend, including a performance from Jazzy, a drag brunch, a sober rave, and tons more.

In need of some plans to keep you going from Friday to Sunday? We've got you covered.

Friday

The Taming of the Shrew

Pearse Museum

Catch the life-enhancing Shakespearian comedy on its final run in the beautiful surroundings of the walled garden at St.Enda’s. The show kicks off at 7:30pm and tickets start from €7pp.

Photo Ireland Festival

The Printworks

Celebrate the 14th edition of PhotoIreland Festival- Ireland's first international festival of Photography, with this all-inclusive festival with public talks, guest-curated exhibitions and more. The festival starts at 6pm and tickets are free.

Interpol

Trinity College

Kick the weekend off with a dose of verbose rock from the legendary American musicians at the much-anticipated Trinity Summer Series. The band are playing their first Irish gig in over four years- fresh from the release of their seventh studio album 'The Other Side of Make-Believe'.

Tickets cost €49.50 and you can get yours on Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Saturday

Jazzy

Grand Social

Following her performance at Longitude on Saturday, Jazzy will be performing at the Grand Social on Saturday evening at the unofficial afterparty.

Sober Rave

The Complex Gallery & Studios, Smithfield

Club Loosen are back with another sober rave this weekend in Dublin, instilling good vibes and creating a dance-like-no-one's-watching environment.

Tickets for the rave cost €20 and available via Eventbrite.

Japanese Summer Fest

Cherrytree Pub, Walkinstown

Immerse yourself in Japanese culture and food, with a festival filled with dance, workshops and even a watermelon splitting game called ‘suikawari’.



The Japanese Summer Fest starts from 12pm and goes on until 4pm; admission is free.

Advertisement

Instinct Rooftop Party

Wigwam

Catch local up-and-coming DJs as they take over Wigwam’s rooftop during this full-day party. Tickets start from €5 and this event takes place between 2pm and 8pm.



Flavours of Fingal

Newbridge House, Donabate

Ireland’s largest Summer family fun event is back for its eleventh instalment, bringing a weekend of farming fun, food & drink, entertainment, music and loads more. This event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from 11am and is free.

Sunday

Drag Brunch

The Bernard Shaw

Get yourself down to Cross Guns Bridge to enjoy an all singing all dancing drag brunch hosted by queens Miss Roots & Miss Taken.

Coastival

Advertisement

Dún Laoghaire

A celebration of all things Dún Laoghaire, this nine-day festival has everything from maritime movies on the green, live music from Jerry Fish, performances from Dave McSavage and much more. Coastival is on until July 9th.

Mega Yard Sale

Dublin 8

The Players Please D8 Residents Association will have their third instalment of the clutter-clearing community extravaganza.



So there you have it - no excuse to be sitting at home all weekend when there's this host of class events happening in Dublin all around you.

Header image via Instagram / Wigwam & / Jazzy

READ ON:

- All you need to know about the Variety Jones move, and new restaurant Mongoose

- Sean McDermott Street swimming pool to reopen after four year closure