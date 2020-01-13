Dublin Fruit & Veg Market to hold a free two day festival for the Chinese New Year

Dublin City Fruit and Vegetable Market to hold a free two day festival for the Chinese New Year of the Rat.

Dublin’s historic Fruit and Vegetable Market will reopen for two days on January 25 and 26 to host the flagship event of the 2020 - the Spring Festival Fair.

The iconic Victorian-era building, which closed for redevelopment in August 2019 will welcome thousands of people over the course of two days as Dublin City celebrates Chinese New Year.

This will be two days of free, family-friendly fun.

Inspired by Chinese temple fairs, or ‘Miaohui’, the event combines performances, workshops, demonstrations, and games, plus tasty food stalls and special appearances by highly skilled folks artists visiting from China.

Everyone is invited to come along and have their face painted, marvel at the Chinese dragon and lion performances, take part in an authentic Chinese tea ceremony, try out Chinese calligraphy, and share their hopes for the Year of the Rat with the Wishing Tree.

Most important though is trying some food like noodles from China House, try Bullet Restaurant’s tasty dumplings or sample one of Bao House’s signature bao burgers.

