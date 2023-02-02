Dublin to welcome new food festival Me Auld Flower just in time for Paddy's Day

Kicking off Paddy's weekend in style.

With the explosion of St. Brigid's Day plans and big love for our only female Patron Saint, St. Patrick has been shaking in his boots, needing a fresh new event to reignite our love of the 17th March. Enter new food and drink festival Me Auld Flower.

If you're already preparing your Paddy's Day plans, we think you better add this new food and drink market to your list of potential activities. Based in Dublin's historic wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market, this new Paddy's event is run by the same people as summer's Big Grill Festival.

Me Auld Flower will be the first-of-its-kind event in the Victorian venue, bringing the best of Ireland together to recreate the buzz of the old market with a distinctly modern take. The event will focus on Irish food and drink culture with an intriguing and original mix of restaurants, chefs, producers, distillers, brewers and makers, all under the one storied roof.

The festival will bring a new audience to this iconic market, which originally opened its doors in 1892 and served the Dublin wholesale market and public for 127 years from its block in Smithfield until it finally closed its doors in 2019.

What to expect:

Needless to say, all things Irish will be the focus of Me Auld Flower Festival. You will experience a melting pot of great Irish food, from fresh oysters to world-class charcuterie and cheese, from cheeky bacon and cabbage dumplings to a Michelin-star bowl of coddle. You can even pick up a bag of local spuds to bring home if you fancy it.

Enjoy a pint, a glass of wine or work your way through the selection of Irish craft beers, drinks, whiskeys and spirits on offer with excellent cocktails to boot. Listen and learn from Ireland’s best and some of our diaspora of chefs and cooks making a name for themselves abroad, through demos, classes, tastings, signature dishes and workshops on the Bastecamp and Brewcamp stages and get stuck in with a host of live acts and DJs.

There will be up to 50 vendors serving both hot and cold food, and each booking slot has a capacity for over 4,000 people.

Prices:

The price of each slot differs depending on the day; you can check them all out below. It should be noted that the evening slots are only for over-18s.

Thursday 4pm-10pm €22 Ticket Price | €24 Door

Friday Day 11am-4pm €22 Ticket Price | €24 Door

Friday Evening 5pm-10pm €24 Ticket Price | €26 Door

Saturday Day 11am-4pm €24 Ticket Price | €26 Door

Saturday Evening 5pm-10pm €24 Ticket Price | €26 Door

Sunday 12pm-8pm €22 Ticket Price | €24 Door

You can book tickets HERE.

Images via Host and Company

