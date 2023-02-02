New Blackrock restaurant sets itself up as the perfect backdrop for a cosy occasion meal

Looking for an occasion restaurant without the fuss? Blackrock's latest offering may be just the ticket.

Laurel quietly snuck up on us, opening in Kelly and Coopers in Blackrock at the end of November without much muss or fuss.

It has Chef Alan O'Reilly as the patron chef, no stranger to the hospitality world, with more than three decades of experience. Not only is O'Reilly on-board, Laurel also has Paula Patz as their Head Chef, who has worked in high-end Dublin restaurants such as Pichet and Forest & Marcy. They specialise in Irish cuisine that has a bit of a French twist to it.

The menu is short and sweet, with a surprising amount of variety. There are five starters and five mains to choose from, as well as four desserts. Above all, Laurel has a focus on value for money. It wants to be a location special enough for an occasion, but one that won't completely break the bank in the process. We think they achieve this - while I wouldn't call their prices cheap, I think they are fairly reasonable given the kind of restaurant they are, as well as the experienced chefs they have on-board.

The current menu has starters costing between €10 and €15, with their mains costing no more than €28. The desserts all have a €10 price-tag attached. Their wine prices cost a little more, with most glasses setting you back at least €8.50.

Another green flag for this neighbourhood restaurant is that it states firmly on its menu that there is no service charge, and all gratuities will go towards the staff.

The restaurant seats 30 people and is based in Kelly & Coopers in Blackrock. You can make a reservation by calling or emailing.

