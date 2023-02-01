'How are we supposed to trade like this?' - Dublin 2 pub impacted by Irish Water works

As businesses all over the country take a collective sigh of relief after making it through a bitterly long January, one Dublin pub is now facing a completely different obstacle.

Lemon and Duke, the popular bar and restaurant off Grafton Street co-owned by former Leinster Rugby players Jamie Heaslip, Dave Kearney, Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien and former Chair of the Licensed Vintners Association Noel Anderson has found itself 'caged off' from the rest of the city as Irish Water works take place outside the business.

Taking to Twitter to share pictures of the works in question, co-owner and Lemon and Duke's managing director Noel Anderson wrote: "Get through January and then……. What the absolute f#%k @IrishWater. How are we supposed to trade like this??"

The attached images show diggers and Uisce Éireann vans parked outside the business, surrounded by high fencing all along the side street.

Aside from the impact on businesses on the street, one Twitter user pointed out the works would also affect wheelchair users, writing "how is someone in a wheelchair meant to manoeuvre those gaps? Completely unusable for the businesses and so many people".

According to Uisce Éireann, the works will be in place until Friday, 17th February and the company have taken "mitigation measures to reduce disruption to local businesses".

The mitigation measures, which are due to come into effect tomorrow (2nd) include:

Flagmen utilised to co-ordinate pedestrian traffic

Specific signage created and installed to highlight each business located on the lane and that they are ‘’open as usual’’

Working with businesses to ensure deliveries can be made via Duke Lane Lower as usual.

Lovin also reached out to Lemon & Duke management for comment.

Header image via Twitter/Noel Anderson

