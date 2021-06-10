'Dublin’s biggest yard sale' is happening in D8 this weekend

Oh, we love a yard sale. The absolute FINDS you come across. On Sunday, June 13, Dublin 8 residents are hosting just that.

Organised by Players Please, they're expected in excess of 100 stalls. On social media, the Dublin 8 Resident's Association wrote, "Did you miss your spring clear out in lockdown because the charity shops were closed? Are you pining for the fun of a school fair? Is your house a squash and a squeeze?

"Then the I LOVE DUBLIN 8 MASSIVE YARD SALE on June 13th, 11am-5pm, is your chance to clear out the clutter for a good cause."

They add, "Nothing to sell? Don’t worry - take a shopping bag and a few bob, and go walk around your neighbourhood! You'll be supporting our campaign fighting for quality sustainable housing on the Player Wills site, and connecting with people in our amazing community. Just bring a mask and follow the health and safety guidelines to keep each other safe."

And if you're interested in registering a stall to get rid of those bits you've had to hold onto throughout lockdown, you can do so by heading here.

Local residents are currently in a legal fight to halt the proposed developments at the Player Wills and Bailey Gibson sites.

Image via Shutterstock.