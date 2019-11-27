Copper Face Jacks: The Musical to return to The Olympia Theatre next year

Back by popular demand.

Copper Face Jacks: The Musical, a smash-hit musical by Paul Howard, will return to the Olympia Theatre for a third run.

Following on from two highly successful showings in 2018 and 2019, the musical is set for a grand return in summer 2020.

Expect plenty of craic, tunes and lots of shifting…just like a night in the place itself really.

A love story set on the eve of a Dublin v Kerry All Ireland Final, Copper Face Jacks: The Musical tells the tale of a Kerry girl who falls head over sensible shoes for the captain of the Dublin GAA team.

Having to overcome both linguistic and cultural differences on the long road to Croker, it’s got all the makings of a forbidden romance. Essentially, the Irish answer to Romeo and Juliet.

Johnny Ward will reprise his role as Gino Wildes, reunited with Michele McGrath as Gretchen Ackerman. Other familiar faces in the star-studded cast include Rachel O’Connell as Lucelita Ni Choncubhair, Kelly Marie Ni Cheallaigh as Therese McQuill, Shane Fallon as Anto Moran and Daithi O’Donnell as Jeremiah.

Running from June 10th to June 27th, tickets start at €26 and go on sale this Friday at 9am.

See yiz in Coppers so?